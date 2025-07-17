Tornadoes Strike Southern Wisconsin During Severe Weather Outbreak

MADISON, Wis. — A severe weather outbreak produced tornadoes across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, capturing the attention of local residents and viewers. Multiple tornadoes were reported as storms rolled through the region, damaging property and creating dangerous conditions.

Nick Wunderlin, a local resident, captured a tornado on video as it touched down near Sauk City. In addition, Cody Bates shared an impressive photo of the storm’s backside taken from Juda, while Tyla Castor-Luby snapped an image further north, close to Ridgeway. These images portray the intensity and beauty of the storm.

As viewers documented the unfolding severe weather, the Wisconsin news outlet WKOW encouraged residents to share their storm photos and videos. The outlet has also committed to providing ongoing updates about the weather situation.

In a related weather event, Friday night’s storm brought intense winds, lightning, and localized damage across southern Wisconsin. Residents across the region have been active in capturing and sharing their experiences during these extraordinary weather events.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) has postponed the ‘Mozart & Mahler’ concert scheduled for Thursday, July 17, due to concerns of severe weather. The concert will now take place at 7 p.m., with arrangements made for early attendees to set up blankets and enjoy food vendors.

As communities respond to the weather, officials urge residents to stay vigilant and report any emergency situations to local authorities.