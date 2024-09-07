Toronto Argonauts Secure Controversial Victory with Late Rouge

In a recent game that stirred up significant discussion in the Canadian Football League (CFL), the Toronto Argonauts claimed a narrow 20-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, thanks to a unique scoring play known as the rouge.

The decisive moment came as kicker Lirim Hajrullahu attempted a 40-yard field goal in the final moments of the match, which ended up drifting wide to the left. However, the ball traveled through the end zone, awarding Toronto a point under CFL rules.

Speaking about the incident, Hajrullahu expressed mixed emotions, highlighting that while he was disappointed about missing the kick, he was relieved that the missed attempt still contributed to the team’s win through the rouge.

The rouge rule allows a team to score a point when the ball is kicked into the end zone and remains unreturned by the opposing team. This rule has been a longstanding source of debate within the league, with critics calling it “the stupidest rule in sports.” TSN broadcaster Farhan Lalji commented that awarding a point for a kick with no chance for a return raises questions about the rule’s effectiveness.

Historically, the rouge has deep roots in Canadian football and was originally designed to resolve ties in games. Its presence has been a notable difference between Canadian and American football, where such a rule does not exist. Critics argue that the rule creates confusion and leads to situations where games can end in frustratingly low scores.

Although discussions about abolishing or modifying the rule have occurred over the decades, including after games end due to a walk-off rouge, the rule remains in place. Supporters of the rule, including Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, believe it adds strategic depth to the game, allowing for varied playing styles.

As the CFL continues to thrive, the role of the rouge will likely remain a significant topic of discussion among fans, players, and commentators alike.