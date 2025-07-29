Toronto Blue Jays Eye Key Trades Ahead of MLB Deadline

TORONTO, Canada — With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to bolster their playoff hopes through strategic acquisitions. The deadline is set for July 31, 2025, and the Jays, currently holding a league-best record of 63-43, are intent on adding critical pitching depth.

General manager Ross Atkins has built a reputation for securing controllable pitchers during trade deadlines. Since taking the helm of the Blue Jays, Atkins has made significant moves during buying seasons, acquiring five starters and four relievers with multiple years of control. Last season, his strategy paid off as the team performed well in the second half of the year, leading to its current position atop the standings.

“We’ve seen huge benefits in the continuity of guys being together,” Atkins stated after last season’s deadline.

As the July 31 deadline approaches, the Jays are reportedly exploring options in both the starting pitcher and bullpen markets. With Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer set to enter free agency after this season, adding depth for the future is essential.

One name generating buzz is Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins, who is under team control for two more seasons and could provide a solid addition. Other potential targets include Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcántara, both regarded for their top-of-the-rotation upside. Atkins is also considering bullpen options such as Emmanuel Clase from Cleveland, who is under control through 2028.

The Blue Jays have shown a strong performance lately, achieving a series win against the Detroit Tigers and signaling their readiness for the postseason. As they look to improve, their recent success creates momentum for potential trades.

<p“Every single person in the locker room has contributed to our wins. It’s just been a fun group to be part of,” said star shortstop Bo Bichette. The team is aiming to capitalize on this chemistry as the clock ticks down to the trade deadline.

As interest in the trade market swells, teams are making preliminary discussions. The Blue Jays plan to navigate these waters carefully, assessing how best to solidify their roster for the upcoming playoff push.