Sports
Toronto FC Faces Atlanta United in High-Stakes MLS Match
TORONTO – Toronto FC hosts Atlanta United on Saturday in a crucial MLS match as both teams seek to rise in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Reds (4-11-5, 17 points) return home after a disappointing 3-1 loss to New York City FC on July 3. Head coach Robin Fraser highlighted the need for intensity and hunger as the team prepares for a month-long stretch of road games after this match.
Atlanta (4-10-6, 18 points) is just one point ahead of Toronto and enters the match winless in its last four games, including three shutouts. Despite struggling, Atlanta head coach Ronny Deila believes in the potential of his players. “We need to work really hard,” he said. “We have very nice players, but we can be more aggressive in wanting to achieve something.”
Toronto’s top scorer, Theo Corbeanu, alongside Bernardeschi with four goals each, are key players this weekend. TFC will need to stay vigilant against Atlanta’s leading scorer, Emmanuel Latte Lath.
“With the quality they have, on any day they could be the best team in the league,” Fraser noted. He feels optimistic, stating, “I feel really encouraged about how hard and cohesively the team is working.” Atlanta’s last match ended in a scoreless draw against D.C. United, marking just their second clean sheet of the season.
Off the field, Atlanta CEO Garth Lagerwey is on medical leave after a cancer diagnosis, but the prognosis is encouraging. Atlanta’s attendance remains strong at home, averaging over 44,000, though they struggle on the road and have yet to secure a win.
In contrast, Toronto has a mixed performance at home with a record of 2-7-3. After the Atlanta match, Toronto will face teams such as San Diego and Nashville, making this game a pivotal moment to gain momentum.
Edit: Tsubasa Endoh, a former player diagnosed with leukemia, will retire with the club this weekend during a ceremony at BMO Field before the match.
