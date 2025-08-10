Entertainment
Toronto Film Festival Announces 50th Edition Classics Lineup
Toronto, Canada — The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is gearing up for its 50th edition by unveiling a diverse lineup of classic films. This special Classics program, presented by MUBI, is curated by TIFF’s Director of Programming Robyn Citizen and Senior Curator Andréa Picard.
Scheduled for September 4-14, 2025, the festival will showcase influential films from around the globe, many restored in stunning 4K format. A highlight will be a special screening of Steven Spielberg’s iconic film ‘Jaws,’ celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The 2025 Classics lineup features titles such as ‘Aniki-Bóbó,’ the debut film by Portuguese director Manoel de Oliveira; Bahram Beyzaie’s critically acclaimed ‘Bashu, the Little Stranger’; and ‘Days and Nights in the Forest,’ a lesser-known work by Indian director Satyajit Ray. These selections aim to offer audiences a chance to revisit or discover transformative cinematic works.
Other notable films include ‘Nadja,’ a modern take on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and ‘The Arch,’ which is one of the first independent films made in Hong Kong by a female director. Each film represents a unique voice and perspective while emphasizing the importance of historical cinema.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale to TIFF Members on August 15, 2025, with the full festival schedule set to be released on August 12. The TIFF team invites film enthusiasts to engage with the classics and share their thoughts in advance of the event.
