Toronto International Film Festival Unveils Dazzling 50th Edition Lineup

Toronto, Canada – The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) announces its 50th edition, set to unfold from September 4 to 14, 2025, showcasing a red carpet lineup of world premieres and acclaimed films.

This year’s festival promises a fresh slate of titles, including Aziz Ansari‘s “Good Fortune,” Maude Apatow‘s “Poetic License,” and Isabel Coixet’s “Three Goodbyes.” The lineup emphasizes diverse cinematic storytelling, featuring films from over 30 countries.

TIFF is renowned for celebrating cutting-edge cinema through its Gala and Special Presentations programmes. Highlights include new works from renowned filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, Baz Luhrmann, and Jafar Panahi. The festival also reflects its global reach by inviting films that connect audiences across cultures.

Canadian director Anne Émond will present the festival’s Closing Night Gala film, “Peak Everything,” on September 13, closing the celebration with local flair.

Tickets for TIFF will be available for members starting August 15, with the full festival schedule released on August 12. This year marks a significant milestone for TIFF, which has become a key player in the film awards season.

As Toronto prepares to welcome filmmakers and audiences from around the world, anticipation builds for festival moments that celebrate cinematic excellence.