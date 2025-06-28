Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Set to Test Free Agency

TORONTO, Canada — Marking a pivotal moment for the Toronto Maple Leafs, general manager Brad Treliving confirmed on June 26, 2025, that star forward Mitch Marner is expected to test the free agency market after his contract expires on July 1.

Treliving made the announcement during a media availability, expressing a sense of finality about Marner’s situation. “Unless there’s a significant change here, I would anticipate that he’s going to hit the market,” he stated.

This announcement follows the Maple Leafs’ elimination from the playoffs at the hands of the Florida Panthers, the eventual Stanley Cup champions. After that defeat, discussions around Marner’s future have ramped up, with no clear indication of a return to Toronto.

"The potential is there to lose a really good player," Treliving said. "So (there are) lots of challenges, but we try to use it as an opportunity as well." Marner's current contract, worth USD 65.4 million for six years, is set to expire at the end of the month.

Marner is coming off a career season, having scored 102 points, which marked the first time he surpassed the 100-point threshold. As the clock ticks down to free agency, speculation mounts regarding which teams will vie for his talents.

"Mitch will make an informed and thoughtful decision," said Darren Ferris, Marner's agent. Teams can officially engage with players starting July 1.

During his news conference, Treliving also addressed the future of other key players, including John Tavares and Matthew Knies. He acknowledged positive discussions with Tavares, a pending unrestricted free agent, while mapping out a strategy for Knies, who broke out with 29 goals last season.

“There’s certainly some challenges. (Marner is) a really good player. There’s not a Mitch Marner tree that you go to and just replace him,” Treliving added, alluding to the unique skill set Marner brings to the ice.

As the team prepares for free agency, the organization appears to be braced for a significant transitional phase following the recent playoff disappointments and changes in leadership, including the departure of president Brendan Shanahan.