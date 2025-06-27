Toronto Maple Leafs Re-sign John Tavares to Four-Year Deal

Toronto, Canada – The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have re-signed forward John Tavares to a four-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4.38 million. The signing comes after Tavares, 34, completed a season where he played 75 games and scored 74 points, including 38 goals and 36 assists.

Tavares, originally from Mississauga, Ontario, has an impressive career record, having played a total of 1,184 NHL regular-season games with the New York Islanders and the Maple Leafs. Throughout his career, he has amassed 1,114 points, which includes 494 goals and 620 assists. In his playoff appearances, he has contributed 53 points, consisting of 28 goals and 25 assists.

Internationally, Tavares has represented Canada several times, winning gold medals at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He was initially drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round as the first overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Following another early playoff exit this year, the Maple Leafs began addressing necessary changes within their organization. Discussions around Tavares’ contract extension were ongoing as he approached free agency. His previous contract earned him $11 million annually, but both he and the Maple Leafs acknowledged that adjustments were needed.

Despite reports of negotiations being challenging, Tavares expressed his desire to remain with the Maple Leafs. He stated, “I’m very optimistic that it can work out where I’m back.” His commitment to the franchise remained clear, even as he faced impending free agency.

With the signing, Tavares joins stars such as Auston Matthews and William Nylander, as the Leafs now have a core group signed through the 2027-28 season. The Maple Leafs, currently managing less than $23 million in cap space, will also work on extending contracts for other players, including forward Matthew Knies.

As the Maple Leafs aim to revive their fanbase and improve their playoff performance, Tavares’ extension marks a significant step in their offseason strategy.