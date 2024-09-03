Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Steven Lorentz to Professional Tryout Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced the signing of center Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout contract (PTO). This decision is intended to bolster the team’s forward depth as they prepare for the upcoming season.

At 28 years old, Lorentz was previously a free agent. A PTO allows players to join a team during training camp with the possibility of earning a spot on the roster before the regular season commences.

Lorentz, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, most recently played for the Florida Panthers. He was acquired by the Panthers from the San Jose Sharks in a trade involving Anthony Duclair on July 1, 2023. During his time with Florida, Lorentz participated in 38 regular-season games and recorded one goal along with two assists. He also played in 16 playoff games, contributing two goals and one assist as the Panthers captured the Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers.

In the 2022-23 season, Lorentz played 80 games with the San Jose Sharks, finishing the season with 10 goals and a total of 19 points. He had previously been drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

During his tenure with the Hurricanes from 2020 to 2022, Lorentz appeared in a combined 82 games and participated in 16 playoff matches.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have seen recent success with players signed to PTOs, notably Noah Gregor in the 2023-24 season and Zachary Aston-Reese in the 2022-23 season. Gregor played in 63 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, scoring six goals and recording 12 points, and participated in two playoff games. Aston-Reese also contributed with 10 goals and 14 points over 77 regular-season games and scored once in six playoff games.

As the Maple Leafs prepare for training camp, Nick Robertson remains the only unsigned player. The young winger, a restricted free agent, reportedly requested a trade earlier this summer.