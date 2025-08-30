Toronto FC, CF Montreal Face Possible Playoff Elimination Saturday

TORONTO — Toronto FC and CF Montreal will meet Saturday, both in jeopardy of mathematical elimination from the MLS playoffs.

Currently, Toronto sits 12th and Montreal 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto has a record of 5-13-9, just one point ahead of Montreal’s 5-15-8. The New York Red Bulls, in ninth place, currently hold the final playoff spot, with a 15-point cushion over Toronto.

Montreal can be eliminated from playoff contention with either a loss or draw at BMO Field, or if the Red Bulls secure a win against Columbus. Should Montreal win but the Red Bulls also win, Toronto will be out of playoff contention.

Toronto FC last made the playoffs in 2020, while Montreal reached the postseason in 2022 but bowed out in a wild-card shootout against Atlanta United.

Both teams have shown signs of improvement recently. Montreal defeated Austin FC 3-2 in their latest match, marking their fourth unbeaten game (2-0-2), while Toronto has drawn its last three games against Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Columbus.

“They’re finding form in a similar fashion as us,” Toronto coach Robin Fraser said. “Things seem to be coming together for them and they’re going to be a very difficult team to face.”

Montreal’s rocky start included an 0-8-3 record, accompanied by a coaching change. Interim coach Marco Donadel has since steered the team away from the losing streak.

Toronto’s progress, however, has come too late in the season. Following a solid start with a draw against D.C. United, the team fell into a rut during March and April.

In their previous meeting, Toronto dominated Montreal 6-1 on May 17. Montreal defender Dante Sealy noted the focus on this crucial match. “We know what happened last time. So we’re very focused and we need to handle business this time,” he said.

Both teams have made significant player changes recently. Montreal traded several defenders and acquired new players, including goalkeeper Thomas Gillier and midfielder Iván Jaime on loan. Toronto has made similar moves, including cutting ties with stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi while signing new talent like attacker Djordje Mihailovic.

The rivalry extends beyond the pitch, as several players have ties to both teams. “He’s given us some set pieces to look out for,” Sealy said of Longstaff, who has shared insights since joining Montreal.

Toronto forward Deandre Kerr could make his 100th appearance while both teams will contend with several injuries. Toronto will miss Nicksoen Gomis and Henry Wingo, while Montreal will be without Fabian Herbers.

Historically, Toronto holds a 17-15-4 edge in the regular-season series and has won the last three encounters.