Toronto FC Prepares for Match Against New York City FC in Bronx

Bronx, New York City – Toronto FC will face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match is part of the Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Toronto FC, currently with a record of 4 wins, 10 losses, and 5 draws (17 points), is looking to extend their positive momentum after a recent break for the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup. They recently earned a draw against the New York Red Bulls and a win over Portland Timbers, showing signs of improvement in their performance.

Historically, Toronto FC has a record of 6 wins, 10 losses, and 7 draws against NYCFC over 23 regular season meetings. The Reds aim to secure their first away victory against New York City FC since September 2020.

Toronto FC continues its 2025 MLS campaign with this match, which marks their third game in nine nights. The team is unbeaten in their last three road outings, with wins over Real Salt Lake and CF Montréal and a draw against Inter Miami CF. They hold an all-time record of 56 wins, 168 losses, and 74 draws in regular season road matches.

In their last outing, Toronto FC achieved a 3-0 victory against Portland. The match featured standout performances from players like Alonso Coello, who scored a powerful free-kick, and Tyrese Spicer, who added another goal. The match also marked a milestone for goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who recorded his 20th clean sheet for the club.

Coello’s efforts earned him a spot in the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21. He recorded a goal and significantly contributed to the team’s overall play with key passes and corners during the match.

Toronto FC will be without midfielder Deybi Flores, who remains on international duty at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup as Honduras competes in the tournament’s semi-final. The Reds will also be adjusting their roster, as they recently announced the termination of contracts for Designated Players Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, opening up valuable positions within the team.

With the upcoming match against NYCFC, Toronto FC will look to not only build on their recent successes but also create history by securing a long-awaited win at Yankee Stadium.