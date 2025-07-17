Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC

TORONTO, Canada — Toronto FC‘s upcoming trip to San Diego on Wednesday is more than just a road game; it symbolizes a turning point in the club’s 2025 season. With the recent departures of star forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC (4-10-6, 18 points) heads west for its first game since their exits, looking to write a new chapter in club history.

In a much-anticipated matchup, TFC faces off against San Diego FC (13-6-3, 42 points) at Snapdragon Stadium in what marks the first meeting between the two teams. It provides an ideal proving ground for a Toronto FC squad undergoing significant transitions. “The biggest thing is going to be our engagement, and that’s certainly what I’m expecting,” said head coach Robin Fraser during training.

Despite the departure of its two Italian Designated Players, TFC is quietly building momentum. The team has earned points in three of its last four matches and remains unbeaten against Western Conference opponents this season (2 wins, 2 ties), which includes victories over Real Salt Lake and Portland.

San Diego FC is enjoying a strong debut season, led by head coach Mikey Varas and Danish star Anders Dreyer, who currently leads MLS with 15 assists and 11 goals. San Diego tops the Western Conference and has the league’s best goal difference at +16. The 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium promises to offer a vibrant atmosphere for the match.

“This is a group that’s pretty unified at the moment,” Fraser noted. “Everyone wants to be together, be on the road because the feeling we’re trying to get is that we’re all in this together and that we all have to pull our own weight.”

Saturday’s match against Atlanta United ended in a 1-1 draw, marking the return of key players Richie Laryea and Deybi Flores, with Flores scoring his second goal of the season. Young Canadians like Kosi Thompson, who celebrated his 100th appearance recently, suggest that TFC could be moving toward a more sustainable, team-oriented future.

As the MLS summer transfer window approaches, many players are competing to secure their spots in the squad, which may provide just the motivation needed for TFC to convert its promising performances into points.

The match against San Diego is more than a game; it symbolizes a new beginning for TFC and a test of their character and resolve without their former superstars.