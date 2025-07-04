Toronto Raptors Begin NBA Summer League on July 11 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – The Toronto Raptors will kick off their NBA Summer League play on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET, taking on the Chicago Bulls at the Pavilion on the UNLV campus. This is the beginning of a four-game preliminary schedule that also includes matchups against the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors.

All 30 NBA teams will participate in the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which guarantees each team at least five games. Following the preliminary games, the top four teams will advance to the semifinals on July 19, with the championship game set for July 20.

The Raptors are expected to feature several key players, including Collin Murray-Boyles, who was selected ninth overall in the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 forward from South Carolina is noted for his defensive skills and is likely to be a standout during the games.

In addition, second-round pick Alijah Martin will also participate. The Florida guard played a pivotal role in leading the Gators to a national championship this year, bringing scoring and toughness to Toronto’s backcourt.

Chucky Hepburn, an undrafted guard from Louisville, is set to play as well. He recently signed a two-way deal with the Raptors and is known for his defensive prowess.

Other players expected to join the roster include Clifford Omoruyi, who comes from Alabama, and Ja’Kobe Walter, a first-round pick for 2024. Walter is anticipated to take on more ball-handling responsibilities this year.

Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, and Ulrich Chomche are also expected to play, with each bringing their unique skills to the team. The Raptors are still finalizing their roster and coaching staff, which is expected to be announced soon.

All 76 games of the Summer League will be broadcast live on ESPN or NBA TV, making it accessible for fans to watch the emerging talents in the league.