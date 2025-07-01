Toronto Raptors Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to Boost Roster Depth

TORONTO, Canada – The Toronto Raptors are bolstering their frontcourt ahead of training camp by signing 6-foot-11 forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. The deal is a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, including a player option in the second season.

Mamukelashvili, 26, played last season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 11.2 minutes per game over 61 appearances. He shot 50.2% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, making him a valuable addition for the Raptors as he can stretch the floor.

With Mamukelashvili added to the lineup, Toronto now has a reliable backup option behind center Jakob Poeltl. Prior to this signing, the Raptors were preparing for a competition between Colin Castleton, Clifford Omoruyi, and Ulrich Chomche for the second center position.

Mamukelashvili’s experience, totaling 191 NBA games, presents a strong alternative for Toronto’s frontcourt. The signing brings the Raptors’ roster to 17 players on standard deals, including some non-guaranteed contracts. The team must trim this number to 15 before the regular season begins.

This addition may impact Colin Castleton’s chances of making the final roster, as he currently holds a non-guaranteed deal. The Raptors also maintain three players on two-way contracts and one on an Exhibit 10.

As the offseason wraps up, the Raptors find themselves over the luxury tax threshold and are not expected to make significant moves before the regular season commences.