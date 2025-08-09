Tory Johnson Marks 20 Years on ‘GMA’ with Exclusive Deals

NEW YORK, NY — Tory Johnson is celebrating 20 years with “Good Morning America” this week, showcasing a variety of exclusive deals through her “Deals and Steals” segment. Viewers can take advantage of these offers while supplies last.

Johnson’s segment includes deals on popular brands such as Hailo USA, Lifepro, and hydraAromatherapy, among others. These discounts are part of ABC Secret Sales, which provide a unique opportunity for GMA viewers to save big on household items and wellness products.

“I’ve loved sharing these savings with our viewers over the years,” Johnson said in an announcement. “Each deal aims to improve our viewers’ everyday lives, whether it’s through convenient products or self-care solutions.”

Among this week’s highlighted items is the Hailo USA safety ladder, known for its lightweight and stable design, supporting up to 330 pounds. With a 50% discount, it’s a practical addition to any home. Lifepro offers a deep-tissue foot massager, which promises enhanced blood circulation and pain relief at a 40% savings.

In addition, hydraAromatherapy’s shower bursts provide an at-home spa experience featuring pure essential oils, bringing luxury to daily routines. Other featured products include the Kelvin 8 emergency tool and identity protection rollers from Guard Your ID, emphasizing the segment’s commitment to useful, quality offerings.

Johnson is also featuring an array of baby and children’s products, with Cariloha offering soft bamboo quilts at 50% off, suitable for the summer months. “Our goal has always been to make great products accessible to everyone,” she added.

To access Tory’s exclusive deals, GMA viewers are encouraged to visit the ABC Secret Sales website, but must hurry as items are available until sold out.

For further inquiries regarding specific products, shoppers can reach out to the ABC Secret Sales team or visit the dedicated GMA deals page.