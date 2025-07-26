Tory Johnson Unveils Exciting Deals for ‘GMA’ Viewers in 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Tory Johnson is back with exclusive deals for ‘Good Morning America’ viewers. Starting July 26, 2025, she shares incredible savings on various products from popular brands like Softies and Erin McDermott Jewelry.

This week’s offerings include luxurious sleepwear from Softies, starting at just $6 — a whopping 73% off the original price. The modern dot design of the sleepwear is both stylish and comfortable for wearing around the house or even running errands. Each purchase incurs a shipping fee of $8.99, waived for two or more orders.

For jewelry lovers, Erin McDermott’s necklaces, originally priced between $56 and $90, are now available at 50% off. With semi-precious gemstones and a variety of colors, these pieces are perfect for layering.

Additionally, customers can find the Total Boost Mini Pro charger, a compact device that charges most mobile devices without messy cables. The charger originally retails for $120 but is being offered at a steep discount.

Johnson reminds viewers that these deals are only available while supplies last, with no back orders or rain checks permitted. To receive these savings, shoppers can use the links provided on her website, with shipping rates applicable only in the continental United States.

For any assistance regarding the deals, Johnson encourages customers to reach out directly via email. She expressed her gratitude to ‘GMA‘ viewers for their ongoing support and enthusiasm over the past 20 years.