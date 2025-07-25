Tory Lanez Fans Push for Pardon from Governor Newsom

LOS ANGELES, California — Fans of rapper Tory Lanez are urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to grant him a pardon amid ongoing discussions about his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. A change.org petition from the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety has garnered over 322,000 signatures.

Gianno Caldwell, the founder of the institute, wrote an open letter to Newsom, comparing Lanez’s situation to injustices faced by civil rights leaders. He referred to the verdict as a ‘threat to justice.’

Supporters argue that Lanez’s conviction was flawed, citing issues like ‘prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing’ as reasons for seeking clemency. Walter Roberts, an attorney representing Lanez, reaffirmed the rapper’s innocence during a press conference. ‘Lanez never shot anybody. He never even touched the gun,’ he stated.

Prominent figures, including Drake, have publicly shown support for Lanez. In an Instagram post, Drake shared the petition with his 142 million followers, writing, ‘@torylanez come home soon.’

Concerns for Lanez’s safety have emerged after reports indicated he suffered 14 stab wounds from a prison altercation. Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has also pleaded with Newsom, claiming ‘political pressure and prosecutorial bias’ influenced Lanez’s sentencing.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, has countered these claims, stating, ‘Lanez was convicted by a jury, and the case is closed.’

If Tory Lanez is denied clemency, he will be eligible for parole in 2029. Nevertheless, calls for reconsideration of his case continue to grow, with former New Jersey lawmaker Jamel Holley and other advocates expressing their concerns about the judicial process.

Holley’s clemency petition stated, ‘I humbly implore you to exercise your authority to grant clemency, correcting a grave injustice and safeguarding a life.’

As debates around the case continue, the future of Tory Lanez remains uncertain. His supporters believe there is still hope for his early release.