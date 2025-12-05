Tosh Lupoi Named New Head Coach at California

EUGENE, Ore. — Tosh Lupoi has been appointed as the new head coach of the California Golden Bears, according to multiple reports on December 2, 2025. This marks Lupoi’s first head coaching position after serving four successful seasons as Oregon‘s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Lupoi, a California native from Walnut Creek, played for the Golden Bears from 2000 to 2005 and began his coaching career at Cal as the defensive line coach from 2008 to 2011. His appointment comes after the previous head coach, Justin Wilcox, was dismissed following a disappointing season.

Lupoi had been instrumental in developing Oregon’s defense, which ranks among the best in the nation this season, sitting at third in total defense. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning praised Lupoi, saying, “Tosh is an unbelievable coach… He’ll make an outstanding head coach when the opportunity comes that he wants and makes sense for him.”

Before his tenure at Oregon, Lupoi coached under Nick Saban at Alabama and spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars. His experience has made him a strong candidate for leadership in college football.

Cal’s search for a new head coach follows firing Wilcox after a string of poor performances, including a 6-5 record that secured only moderate success in the ACC. Interim coach Nick Rolovich has been filling in since Wilcox’s departure.

Fans are optimistic about Lupoi’s return to Cal, hoping his deep understanding of the university and its culture will translate into greater success on the field. “He understands the University of California, which is vital,” noted general manager Ron Rivera.

Lupoi’s announcement aligns with rising expectations for the Golden Bears, and there’s potential for organizational changes at Oregon, with reports indicating Oregon might consider promoting from within to fill his vacated role.

This is a developing story, and further updates will provide additional details as they emerge.