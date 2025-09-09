Total Lunar Eclipse Dazzles Observers Worldwide This Weekend

BEIJING, China — A spectacular total lunar eclipse occurred over the weekend, leaving millions of stargazers awestruck as Earth’s shadow obscured the full moon. This celestial event, which began on September 7 and peaked around 2:12 PM ET, mesmerized viewers worldwide, especially across Asia and parts of Europe.

During totality, which lasted for one hour and 22 minutes, Earth’s shadow cast a striking red hue on the moon, creating what is often referred to as a “blood moon.” Observers in countries like Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and various locations in Europe enjoyed some of the best views of the event.

Photographers captured stunning images, including one of the blood moon rising over the Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing. Maxim Shemetov from Reuters documented the breathtaking scene, illustrating how the eclipse painted the night sky.

The total lunar eclipse was also visible across large areas of East Africa and the western half of Australia, while regions in the Americas, including parts of Brazil and Alaska, experienced only a glimpse of the phenomenon.

Viewer interest was heightened as the eclipse was streamed live by various organizations. The Virtual Telescope Project hosted a livestream, providing views of the event from Italy. Viewers tuned in as the fully eclipsed moon appeared on the eastern horizon just as the sun set, creating a unique viewing experience.

In addition to this weekend’s eclipse, an upcoming partial solar eclipse is slated to take place in just two weeks, further captivating the attention of astronomy enthusiasts.

As excitement builds around future celestial events, the lunar eclipse serves as a reminder of the wonders of our solar system. With the next total lunar eclipse set for March 2-3, 2026, many viewers are already looking ahead to witness another mesmerizing display.