Total Solar Eclipse to Dazzle Europe and North Africa in 2027

New Delhi, India – On August 2, 2027, a remarkable total solar eclipse, dubbed the “Great North African Eclipse,” will captivate viewers in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. This astronomical event will see the Moon completely block the Sun for up to six minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest total solar eclipse visible from land for over a century.

The eclipse will begin in the Atlantic Ocean and travel eastward, reaching regions such as southern Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt, before crossing into Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and parts of Somalia. Luxor, Egypt, is set to experience the longest duration of totality.

Experts expect clear skies in many areas like Libya and Egypt, which are known for their dry and sunny August weather. This means that millions of skywatchers will have an excellent chance to witness this rare celestial spectacle firsthand.

The total solar eclipse will occur shortly after noon in local time, with precise timing varying based on the viewer’s location along its path. The total eclipse begins after a partial phase, which is expected to last approximately 2.5 to 3 hours in total.

This event is significant not only because of its long duration but also due to the unique circumstances that will occur simultaneously. The Earth will be positioned at aphelion, its farthest point from the Sun. Simultaneously, the Moon will be at perigee, its closest point to Earth. These factors combined allow for the extended coverage of the Sun, creating an opportunity for extended totality.

This celestial event serves as a reminder of the vastness of our universe and the intricate movements of celestial bodies. Astronomers and casual observers alike are set to benefit from this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The next comparable total solar eclipse won’t occur until August 23, 2114. Consequently, this August 2027 event is a unique opportunity for those in or near the path of totality.