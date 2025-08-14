Toto and Men at Work Rock Pine Knob on Humid Summer Night

CLARKSTON, MI – Fans were treated to a memorable night of music as Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men at Work took the stage at Pine Knob on August 11. Despite the heat and humidity, the concert delivered on high expectations, showcasing an impressive lineup of hits and exceptional performances.

Christopher Cross opened the event at 6:45 p.m., performing beloved tracks including “Sailing,” “Arthur’s Theme,” and “Ride Like the Wind.” His noteworthy falsetto captivated the audience, and he even shared a personal touch by citing his daughter’s work on the HBO documentary about Yacht Rock.

Next was Colin Hay, the frontman of Men at Work, who brought along a full band for this tour. His powerful vocals shone through iconic hits like “Overkill” and “Down Under.” Hay’s performance surprised fans with the strength and clarity of his voice after all these years.

Then, the legendary band Toto took to the stage. Guitarist Steve Lukather, the only original member present, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from the crowd. They played a variety of hits including “Africa,” “Rosanna,” and “Hold the Line,” showcasing their renowned harmonies and musicianship.

As the evening progressed, the energy in the audience soared. Toto’s performance emphasized their legendary status while celebrating their connection to the other acts. “We are grateful for your presence tonight,” Lukather said, referring to the camaraderie among the performing artists.

Overall, it was an unforgettable night that satisfied fans’ cravings for nostalgia and excellent music as temperatures soared both onstage and off.