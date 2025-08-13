Tottenham’s Djed Spence Set for New Contract Amid Transfer Talks

London, England — Tottenham Hotspur is nearing a new contract deal for full-back Djed Spence, 25, as the club aims to secure his long-term future following a standout season under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spence, who had almost three years remaining on his current deal, saw improved negotiations this month after a strong showing in the latter half of the 2024-25 season. Previously struggling to make an impact at Spurs, Spence was labeled a ‘club signing’ by former coach Antonio Conte shortly after his arrival from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022.

His journey included loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa due to questions surrounding his attitude and performance. However, Postecoglou’s faith in Spence paid off when he started his first match for Spurs in December 2024, eventually playing in 19 fixtures across competitions.

Spence’s versatility has been evident, as he performed effectively at both left and right-back positions. Tottenham’s swift contract talks reflect the club’s intention to reward his progress, with plans for a deal extending until 2029, plus an option for a further year.

Before joining Tottenham, Spence had a notable stint in the Championship with Middlesbrough, where he debuted shortly after his 18th birthday in August 2018. He made a total of 70 appearances for the club before his move to Nottingham Forest, contributing significantly to their promotion back to the Premier League during the 2021-22 season.

The ongoing developments around Spence’s new contract come amidst Tottenham’s plans to strengthen their defensive lineup. The pursuit of other full-backs has reduced recently, indicating that satisfying Spence’s contract needs may have altered the club’s strategy this summer.