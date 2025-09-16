Tottenham Edges Villarreal in Champions League Opener

Londres, Inglaterra — Tottenham Hotspur defeated Villarreal 1-0 on Tuesday night in the opening match of the Champions League group stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The only goal of the match came in the third minute when Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Júnior made a critical error, allowing a cross from Bergvall to slip through his hands and into the net. This autogol cast a shadow over Villarreal’s performance, which had started with hopes of a strong showing in Europe.

Despite the early setback, Villarreal fought hard to equalize. Nicolas Pépé came close to scoring in the 86th minute, hitting the post with a powerful shot that just missed the target. Villarreal maintained pressure late into the game, but Tottenham’s defense held firm.

Both teams had strong performances, but Tottenham utilized their home advantage effectively. In possession stats, Tottenham dominated with 58% to Villarreal’s 42%. The match saw a total of five yellow cards, with both teams aiming to control the midfield.

“We were really focused on this match and knew it would be difficult,” said Tottenham’s player Bentancur after the game. “We managed to secure the win, but we need to keep improving.”

Villarreal head coach Marcelino expressed disappointment with the loss but remained optimistic about future matches. “We made a mistake that cost us dearly, but we’ll regroup and learn from it. We have to look forward to the next game,” he remarked.

Next, Tottenham will face Bodo/Glimt away, while Villarreal will host Juventus in their next Champions League match.