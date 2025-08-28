Tottenham Eyes RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons Amid Transfer Maneuvers

LONDON, England – Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly considering a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, who has a £60 million price tag. The club is eager to bolster their attacking options as the transfer window nears its deadline.

As Spurs eye Simons, they are also progressing in negotiations to loan defender Luka Vuskovic to Hamburg. The club expects to finalize this season-long arrangement before Monday’s transfer deadline. Additionally, Spurs are looking to offload Yves Bissouma to Galatasaray, as he has fallen out of favor with manager Thomas Frank.

Bissouma, a £25 million acquisition from Brighton in 2022, has faced disciplinary issues, with Frank citing repeated lateness as a concern. The 28-year-old midfielder has not appeared in Tottenham’s last two Premier League matches due to a training injury.

With Chelsea as long-term contenders for Simons, Spurs’ opportunity may arise due to Chelsea’s focus on other targets, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho. Frank has indicated a need for more attacking depth after injuries sidelined key players like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Vuskovic joined Spurs this summer but has not seen much action, having played only a short stint in a friendly. Despite his initial promise, he now finds himself behind established defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Meanwhile, Fulham is actively pursuing attacking reinforcements, seeking deals with Shakhtar Donetsk for Kevin and Milan for Samuel Chukwueze, with negotiations reportedly advanced. Both players are valued at nearly £60 million combined.

Fulham’s desire for fresh signings comes amidst criticism from manager Marco Silva regarding the club’s quiet transfer window. The club has also held discussions with Arsenal about potentially acquiring Reiss Nelson.

In more transfer news, Arsenal aims to sell players to make room for Bayer Leverkusen‘s Piero Hincapié, despite reluctance to meet his £52 million release clause. Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes confirmed no offers have been received yet.

Tottenham’s interest in Simons highlights their ambition to improve their squad before the transfer window closes.