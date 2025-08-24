Tottenham Eyes Nico Paz Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Como, Italy – With just one week left in the summer transfer window, news has emerged suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur is interested in signing Nico Paz. The 20-year-old midfielder, previously a youth player for Real Madrid, currently plays for Como, a club managed by Cesc Fàbregas.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Tottenham is willing to make a substantial offer of 50 million euros for Paz before the transfer window closes. This potential move comes after Tottenham’s efforts to acquire another player faltered, as Eberechi Eze, previously set to join the club, has opted to play for Arsenal instead.

Paz has already made a significant impact at Como, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 35 appearances last season. Despite Tottenham’s interest, both the player and Como have not yet responded to the offer. It seems unlikely that Como’s coach would want to part with the young talent so soon.

Real Madrid still holds 50% of Paz’s rights, which means the club could benefit financially if a deal goes through. Additionally, Madrid has the opportunity to match any offer made for Paz, allowing them to potentially reclaim the player.

After a strong season with Como, which included a recent victory over Sudtirol in the Coppa Italia, expectations for Paz’s future in elite football are high. With a growing Spanish contingent at Como, including players like Sergi Roberto and Álvaro Morata, the team is looking to build on last season’s success. The next few days will be crucial as transfer deadline approaches and Tottenham seeks to finalize their squad.