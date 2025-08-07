Tottenham Faces Bayern in Pre-Season Clash at Allianz Arena

Munich, Germany – Tottenham Hotspur is set to face Bayern Munich in an eye-catching pre-season friendly today at Allianz Arena, marking their final tune-up before the UEFA Super Cup.

Harry Kane, the former Spurs captain and all-time leading scorer, will start against his old club alongside several familiar faces. This match comes at a critical time for Tottenham as they adjust to new head coach Thomas Frank and the recent departure of their beloved captain, Heung-min Son.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany acknowledged the unusual pre-season preparations, stating, “It’s a short vacation, short preparation and then back to work. We want to be physically ready for the early games.”

Tottenham’s pre-season tour, notably eventful, saw a bittersweet farewell to Son in Seoul, where emotions ran high as he bid goodbye to the fans. However, the mood was dampened by a knee injury to James Maddison, which has now been confirmed as a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury that will require surgery and could sideline him for most of the upcoming season.

“His surgery will take place in the coming days,” the club confirmed. “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery. We will be supporting him every step of the way.”

In light of Maddison’s absence, Spurs are actively seeking a creative midfielder. They are interested in Como‘s Nico Paz, but reports indicate no bid has been made yet. Como has expressed reluctance to sell the promising Argentina international.

Frank has been experimenting with formations, recently shifting to a 4-3-3 setup, which lacks a central No. 10 role Maddison would typically fill. In contrast, Bayern will deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation featuring notable players like Manuel Neuer and Dayot Upamecano.

The match itself is expected to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CEST, with viewers in the U.S. able to catch the action on SPURSPLAY. The Allianz Arena, known for its innovative color-changing exterior, continues to be a prime venue for high-stakes football.

With an exhilarating line-up on both sides, the clash promises to serve as a crucial test before the official season commences. Frank’s Tottenham aims to maintain their unbeaten streak in the pre-season, after managing a strong string of performances against several clubs.

The unveiling of both teams’ starting line-ups will take place shortly as anticipation builds for this thrilling encounter.