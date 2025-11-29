Tottenham Hosts Fulham Seeking Vital Victory in Premier League Clash

London, England – Tottenham Hotspur is set to face Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are looking for much-needed points.

After suffering a tough defeat last Sunday, Spurs are under pressure, having won only once in their last six matches across all competitions. Manager Thomas Frank‘s side showed improvement in their attack midweek, but still struggled in a 5-3 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Fans are anxious for a home win to stabilize the team’s performance.

Fulham arrived with renewed optimism, following a narrow 1-0 victory against Sunderland, marking their second win in three games. However, they face challenges, as they have yet to secure an away win this season, losing five of their six road matches. Manager Marco Silva knows that an improvement is crucial to avoid the relegation zone.

Spurs are missing several key players due to injury, including Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, and Yves Bissouma. Additionally, captain Cristian Romero is suspended. Kevin Danso is expected to partner with Micky van de Ven in defense, and Randal Kolo Muani may join the starting lineup after his recent strong performance.

Fulham’s captain, Antonee Robinson, is also absent, but Sasa Lukic returns from suspension. Fulham has struggled with goal-scoring but is hopeful that Raul Jimenez‘s match-winning confidence from last week will spark more success.

With Spurs desperate for a win and Fulham looking to build momentum, both teams are gearing up for an exciting clash. The match promises to be a test of resilience and strategy for both sides.