Tottenham Hotspur Faces Three-Way Battle for Midfielder Richard Rios

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil – June 23, 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur is in a fierce competition to acquire Colombian midfielder Richard Rios from Palmeiras this summer. Reports indicate Spurs are contending against two unnamed clubs for the talented player.

Rios, 25, has had an impressive season at Palmeiras, showcasing his skills by scoring four goals and providing two assists in 32 appearances. His contributions in the midfield include 11 tackles, 17 blocks, and eight interceptions in the Brazilian Serie A, where he has achieved an 81.7% pass completion rate.

Currently, Rios is under contract with Palmeiras until 2028, meaning any team wishing to secure his services will need to present a substantial offer. The midfielder’s ability to recover possession and clear the ball indicates his defensive strengths, along with being an efficient passer.

At 1.87 meters tall, Rios possesses considerable aerial strength. However, there are concerns about his ability to adapt to the high physical demands of the Premier League if he joins Spurs.

Head coach Thomas Frank believes that Rios could enhance the team’s midfield and argues that he is capable of earning a regular spot in the Spurs lineup next season. With his peak playing years ahead, Rios is seen as a valuable target for Tottenham this transfer window.