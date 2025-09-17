Tottenham Hotspur Hosts Villarreal in Champions League Clash

LONDON, England — Tottenham Hotspur will face Villarreal on September 16, 2025, in their UEFA Champions League opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This match marks Spurs’ first return to European competition since winning the Europa League last season.

Under manager Thomas Frank, Tottenham seeks to build on their recent league success, having won three out of four matches in the Premier League. Their latest victory was a 3-0 rout over West Ham on Saturday, where Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, and Micky van de Ven scored in a 17-minute blitz.

Despite that victory, Frank will need to make roster adjustments due to the absence of Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke. The team is expected to feature Richarlison, who is likely to spearhead the attack after stepping in for Solanke, while new loan signing Randal Kolo Muani may also see action.

Villarreal, managed by Marcelino, is looking to regain momentum after an unbeaten start was halted with a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid. The Yellow Submarine, which finished fifth in La Liga last season, is returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2021/22 season, where they reached the semifinals.

Both teams have history in European competitions, but this will be their first meeting in any context. Villarreal’s injury list includes significant absences such as striker Gerard Moreno and center-back Willy Kambwala. However, players like Manor Solomon could represent familiar faces, as he is on loan from Spurs.

Tottenham has struggled against Spanish teams at home, with just one victory in seven previous matches. That win came against Real Madrid in 2017. Despite this, the Spurs’ form suggests they will be confident as they aim to secure their first points in this year’s tournament.

The match is set to kick off at 20:00 BST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be available for broadcast on various streaming services.