Tottenham Hotspur Hosts Villarreal in Champions League Opener

London, England — Tottenham Hotspur will kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Villarreal on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to start at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET).

Spurs come into this match on a high after beating West Ham United 3-0 in their last outing. New head coach Thomas Frank is hoping to maintain this momentum in Europe’s prestigious tournament. Villarreal, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

This encounter marks the first competitive meeting between Tottenham and Villarreal. Both teams will have familiar faces on the pitch, including former Tottenham defender Juan Foyth and ex-Arsenal players Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pépé.

In their previous Champions League campaign, Tottenham struggled under Antonio Conte, but Frank’s leadership has rejuvenated the squad. They have won three out of four Premier League matches this season, looking to make a strong statement in the Champions League.

Villarreal is returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2021-22 season. After a strong start with two victories, they aim to prove their competitiveness in Europe again.

The match will be broadcast via Amazon Prime in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., and other regional channels worldwide. Fans are eager to see if Tottenham can continue their domestic form on the European stage.

Tottenham’s predicted lineup features goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, along with defenders Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven. Villarreal’s expected formation includes Luiz Júnior in goal and Foyth leading the defensive line.

As the teams prepare for their opening clash, both sides understand the importance of securing points early in the Champions League group stage. Spurs aim for a decisive home win, while Villarreal hopes to seize any chances to upset the hosts.