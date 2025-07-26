Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies

London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur will host two pre-season friendlies on Saturday, July 26, 2025, starting with a match against Wycombe Wanderers at 11 a.m. BST, followed by a fixture against Luton Town at 3 p.m. BST. Both games will be available for viewing on the team’s streaming platform, SPURSPLAY.

The double-header, organized by head coach Thomas Frank, aims to give as many players as possible match minutes ahead of the upcoming season. ‘We wanted an extra game in our schedule to give as many players as many match minutes as possible, in order to put them in the best position, physically,’ Frank commented. He noted that players would participate for between 60 and 75 minutes each, with a total of 22 players expected to take the field.

The first match against Wycombe will be behind closed doors, meaning no fans will be in attendance. However, the game will be streamed live for subscribers. Tottenham’s training base at Hotspur Way will serve as the venue for this match.

After the Wycombe match, Tottenham will quickly travel to Luton Town for their second friendly of the day, which is also set to be broadcast live on SPURSPLAY. This marks the club’s last game on English soil before heading to Hong Kong for a highly anticipated north London derby against Arsenal on July 31.

The matches represent a crucial part of Tottenham’s preparations for the 2025/26 campaign, with players looking to build fitness and cohesion before facing tougher competition. In addition to these matches, SPURSPLAY provides fans access to women’s and academy games, along with replays and exclusive content throughout the season.

With a promising lineup set to take the field, fans are excited for an action-packed day. Tottenham’s pre-season schedule continues with matches against PSG and other international teams in the coming weeks.