Sports
Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur will host two pre-season friendlies on Saturday, July 26, 2025, starting with a match against Wycombe Wanderers at 11 a.m. BST, followed by a fixture against Luton Town at 3 p.m. BST. Both games will be available for viewing on the team’s streaming platform, SPURSPLAY.
The double-header, organized by head coach Thomas Frank, aims to give as many players as possible match minutes ahead of the upcoming season. ‘We wanted an extra game in our schedule to give as many players as many match minutes as possible, in order to put them in the best position, physically,’ Frank commented. He noted that players would participate for between 60 and 75 minutes each, with a total of 22 players expected to take the field.
The first match against Wycombe will be behind closed doors, meaning no fans will be in attendance. However, the game will be streamed live for subscribers. Tottenham’s training base at Hotspur Way will serve as the venue for this match.
After the Wycombe match, Tottenham will quickly travel to Luton Town for their second friendly of the day, which is also set to be broadcast live on SPURSPLAY. This marks the club’s last game on English soil before heading to Hong Kong for a highly anticipated north London derby against Arsenal on July 31.
The matches represent a crucial part of Tottenham’s preparations for the 2025/26 campaign, with players looking to build fitness and cohesion before facing tougher competition. In addition to these matches, SPURSPLAY provides fans access to women’s and academy games, along with replays and exclusive content throughout the season.
With a promising lineup set to take the field, fans are excited for an action-packed day. Tottenham’s pre-season schedule continues with matches against PSG and other international teams in the coming weeks.
Recent Posts
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless
- NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates
- Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback
- New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood
- Rising Rapper Nino Paid Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland
- Arizona Woman Sentenced for Laptop Farm Scheme Benefiting North Korea
- Chespirito Series Won’t Get Second Season, Cast Confirms
- Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego Attracts Thousands of Fans
- Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Canada Before August Deadline
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Blends Sex and Mystery in East Texas
- Ashley Judd Celebrates Aging Body in Viral Instagram Video
- Protest Erupts At Royal Opera House During Il Trovatore Performance
- Shakira and The Weeknd to Headline Global Citizen Festival in NYC
- Buchecha Aims for Victory in UFC Debut Against Buday