Tottenham Hotspur Pursues Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest

London, England — Tottenham Hotspur is shifting its focus to Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as they work to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Gibbs-White has become a sought-after player after moving to Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022. He has achieved recognition at the international level, earning several caps for England.

New Spurs manager Thomas Frank is a long-time admirer of Gibbs-White. Joining Spurs would allow him to compete in the Champions League, which could be a significant draw. Recently, Manchester City considered signing him but opted for other transfers instead.

During the 2024-25 season, Gibbs-White shone for Forest, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists, contributing to the club’s successful seventh-place finish in the Premier League, which qualified them for the Conference League. Since joining Forest, he has played 118 matches, scoring 18 goals and assisting on 28 occasions.

Tottenham has already signed Japan international defender Kota Takai this summer, along with extending deals for players Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso after their successful loan spells. The team qualified for the Champions League after defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final last season.

Forest fans may feel anxious about the possibility of losing another key player, especially after Anthony Elanga was sold to Newcastle United for £55 million. Losing Gibbs-White, who has emerged as a crucial player for Forest, would be a significant blow.

Despite Spurs finishing last season in 17th place, they are actively working to reshape their squad. Signing Gibbs-White would be a major coup for the club. He brings a mix of creativity and strong passing ability, which Spurs desperately need.

If Spurs can pull off this signing, it would signal a new level of ambition under Frank. Gibbs-White’s adaptability allows him to play both centrally and on the wing, complementing the attacking options already present.

While Spurs have a packed squad filled with attacking talent, they need to make sure they have enough depth to handle the rigors of Champions League football, especially with many players having a history of injuries.

The expected interest from other leading clubs makes the potential for this deal complex, but Gibbs-White’s arrival could significantly enhance Spurs’ prospects for the new season and solidify their aim to return to a top-six position.