Tottenham Prepares to Face Newcastle in Preseason Friendly

SEOUL, South Korea — Tottenham Hotspur will face Newcastle United on Sunday, August 3, in a crucial preseason friendly as both teams gear up for the new English Premier League season. The matchup takes place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium and begins at 7 a.m. ET.

Tottenham comes into the game with an unbeaten record in their preseason fixtures, having secured two victories and two draws in their four matches. Their latest triumph was a narrow 1-0 win against arch-rivals Arsenal, thanks to a stunning goal from Pape Matar Sarr just before halftime.

In contrast, Newcastle United is struggling with their form, having lost all three of their recent friendlies. Their latest defeat came against the South Korean All-Star Team, where they fell 1-0. Prior to that, they faced a tough loss to Arsenal, where they initially took the lead with a goal from Anthony Elanga but ultimately lost 3-2.

Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the Champions League. However, manager Eddie Howe is under pressure after watching his team suffer three consecutive defeats. The team will be eager to find their footing before the official season begins.

Kickoff for the match is at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, and fans can watch the game live on CBS Sports Network or stream it on Fubo, although regional restrictions may apply.

Last season’s performances saw Arsenal finishing second and Tottenham aiming to be competitive this year as they look to build on their strengths under manager Thomas Frank. As both clubs prepare for this encounter, the stakes remain high for Newcastle, who are desperate for a victory to boost team morale.