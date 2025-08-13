Sports
Tottenham Secures João Palhinha on Loan from Bayern Munich
LONDON, England — Tottenham Hotspur has officially signed midfielder João Palhinha on a loan deal from Bayern Munich, marking a significant move in the summer transfer window. The deal was confirmed earlier this month and is set to bolster Tottenham’s midfield ahead of the new season.
Palhinha, who transferred to Bayern Munich for €51 million from Fulham last summer, struggled to find his place in the team due to injuries and competition from established players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. After starting only 10 games for Bayern, the club decided to loan him out.
According to Bild, the loan agreement is quite favorable for Bayern Munich. Tottenham will pay a loan fee of up to €7 million while covering Palhinha’s annual salary, which totals €8.5 million gross, potentially rising to €10 million with add-ons.
The 30-year-old Portuguese international is looking to revitalize his career at Tottenham, which recently won the UEFA Europa League. Bayern’s management is optimistic that this loan will mirror the successful transfer of Mathys Tel, who recently made a permanent move to the Spurs.
Tottenham manager, who spoke positively about Palhinha’s abilities, praised his unique style and set-piece skills, noting his different profile compared to other midfielders in the squad. With the addition of Palhinha, Spurs aim to strengthen their lineup against counter-attacking teams.
This deal comes at a time when Bayern Munich is adjusting its squad and focusing on giving opportunities to younger talents while being disciplined in their transfer decisions.
