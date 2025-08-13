Tottenham Spurs Target Major Signings Ahead of New Season

London, England – Tottenham Hotspur are actively pursuing new players as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season. With the transfer window closing soon, Spurs have already initiated talks for several top players, including Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Reports indicate that Tottenham is willing to offer over £60 million to secure Eze, especially after injuries have sidelined key players and could limit their scoring options in the upcoming campaign. ‘Spurs are prepared to get this deal done quickly,’ said journalist Ben Jacobs.

In addition to Eze, Tottenham is also interested in Brighton‘s Facundo Buonanotte and has added him to their list of targets. The 20-year-old forward had five goals and two assists during a loan spell at Leicester City last season but is now back on Spurs’ radar.

Further complicating the situation, Tottenham also faces competition from several clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, for Buonanotte. Spurs have been monitoring the player since last November and intend to act swiftly.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s striker situation continues to evolve, with Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz reported to be a target for Atalanta. The potential loss of Muniz could prompt Fulham to make a play for Richarlison, who previously played under Spurs manager Marco Silva at Everton.

Speaking on the Transfers Exposed podcast, Dean Scoggins discussed Fulham’s needs, stating, ‘Richarlison to Fulham would be an easy deal to do.’ The journalist believes that Silva’s familiarity with the player would benefit the transfer process.

Richarlison’s current situation at Tottenham appears uncertain, with his future at the club looking bleak. However, given his past performance under Silva, he might still be a valuable player in the Premier League.

The transfer season is heating up, and the final weeks could see significant changes for both Tottenham and Fulham as they look to build competitive squads for the season ahead.