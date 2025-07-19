Sports
Tottenham Transfers Young Keeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town
LONDON, England — Tottenham Hotspur announced the transfer of Irish goalkeeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town on July 19, 2025. The move comes ahead of a friendly match for Tottenham and follows weeks of speculation about Keeley’s future.
The transfer fee was not disclosed, but reports indicate that Spurs included both a sell-on clause and a buy-back clause in Keeley’s contract. This reflects how highly the club values the young keeper.
Last season, Keeley had a successful loan with Leyton Orient in League One, where he stood out as a reliable player. Now, he joins Luton Town, a club recently relegated from the Championship. Luton’s status suggests they could be a strong contender in League One, increasing Keeley’s chances for a successful season.
If Luton achieves promotion this year, Keeley may enhance his prospects of joining a Premier League club in the future. Tottenham believes in his potential to eventually make it to the top level, but for now, he is behind established goalkeepers Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky on the Spurs depth chart.
Moreover, Keeley’s non-homegrown status places him behind Brandon Austin, though many anticipate he could outperform Austin. By retaining options for Keeley’s future, Spurs have set him up for potential success, whether through a return to the club or by capitalizing on his value later.
Best of luck to Josh in this next chapter of his career.
Recent Posts
- Tottenham Transfers Young Keeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town
- Severe Weather Alerts for Saturday in Southern Wisconsin
- Diego León starts for Manchester United in preseason friendly against Leeds
- John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
- Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
- Barcelona Negotiates Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford
- Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley
- Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure
- 2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike
- House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cut to Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid
- Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
- LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett
- Predictions for Semifinals at WTA Hamburg Open This Saturday
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship
- Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round
- Top High School Guard Jason Crowe Commits to Missouri Basketball
- Yellowstone Wildlife Not Migrating Amid Viral Claims, Officials Say