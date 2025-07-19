Tottenham Transfers Young Keeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town

LONDON, England — Tottenham Hotspur announced the transfer of Irish goalkeeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town on July 19, 2025. The move comes ahead of a friendly match for Tottenham and follows weeks of speculation about Keeley’s future.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, but reports indicate that Spurs included both a sell-on clause and a buy-back clause in Keeley’s contract. This reflects how highly the club values the young keeper.

Last season, Keeley had a successful loan with Leyton Orient in League One, where he stood out as a reliable player. Now, he joins Luton Town, a club recently relegated from the Championship. Luton’s status suggests they could be a strong contender in League One, increasing Keeley’s chances for a successful season.

If Luton achieves promotion this year, Keeley may enhance his prospects of joining a Premier League club in the future. Tottenham believes in his potential to eventually make it to the top level, but for now, he is behind established goalkeepers Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky on the Spurs depth chart.

Moreover, Keeley’s non-homegrown status places him behind Brandon Austin, though many anticipate he could outperform Austin. By retaining options for Keeley’s future, Spurs have set him up for potential success, whether through a return to the club or by capitalizing on his value later.

Best of luck to Josh in this next chapter of his career.