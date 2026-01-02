Toulouse Hosts Lens in Showdown of Ligue 1’s Best Scorers

TOULOUSE, France – On Friday, January 2, 2026, Toulouse FC will take on RC Lens in a highly anticipated Ligue 1 match featuring two of the league’s top strikers, Yann Gboho and Odsonne Edouard.

The match will kick off at 2:45 PM ET at the Stadium de Toulouse, and fans can stream it live online. Toulouse comes into the encounter buoyed by a recent 3-0 victory over Paris FC, while Lens secured a 3-1 win against Entente Feignies Aulnoye on December 19.

Leading the league with 37 points after 16 matches, Lens sits just one point ahead of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. The team under coach Pierre Sage has been in strong form, winning six straight games prior to the winter break.

Thomasson, a key midfielder for Lens, acknowledged that facing the league leaders provides an extra level of motivation for both teams. “When you play the league leaders, you have that extra level of motivation,” he said. “It’s up to us to be focused; we can’t let our guard down.”

Lens is noted for its solid defense, having conceded just 13 goals this season, the fewest in Ligue 1. The team has relied heavily on tight defensive performances, winning many matches by single goals.

Meanwhile, Toulouse hopes to build on their recent momentum, entering the New Year on a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions. They are currently aiming for a European spot, just four points behind Rennes and Lyon.

In terms of player performance, Yann Gboho leads Toulouse as their top scorer this season with five goals, while Odsonne Edouard has scored seven times for Lens, leading the team in goals.

However, the match will miss some key players. Toulouse will be without a defender who is sidelined due to a tibia fracture, while Lens may miss a player due to a lower leg problem and another is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both teams are aware of the importance of this match as they seek to maintain their strong positions in the league. Lens’ unbeaten run against Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse in recent visits adds to the intrigue.

As the match approaches, all eyes will be on how both teams adapt and respond to the pressure of competing at the top levels of Ligue 1.