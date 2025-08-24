Tour Championship Final Round Set for Sunday in Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia – A new FedEx Cup champion will be crowned on Sunday at the 2025 Tour Championship. The final round begins at 1:44 p.m. ET at East Lake, where Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay are tied at 16 under.

Fleetwood has yet to claim a victory on the PGA Tour, while Cantlay is seeking to end a three-year winless streak. Cantlay, who started the tournament ranked 20th in FedEx Cup standings, shot a second 64 in the tournament, earning birdies on four of his last five holes.

Fleetwood began the third round sharing the lead but surged ahead quickly as his co-leader, Russell Henley, struggled to a one-under-par round. Fleetwood also faced challenges, including a double bogey, but he recovered with back-to-back birdies to catch Cantlay.

Henley, one shot off the lead, is currently in third place with a six-under total. He is followed closely by U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who shot the round of the day with a 63.

The final group features Fleetwood and Cantlay at 1:44 p.m. ET, with Henley and Bradley teeing off at 1:33 p.m. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, sitting four shots back, will start at 1:22 p.m.

Golf fans can watch the action on Golf Channel from 12-1:30 p.m. ET and on NBC from 1:30-6 p.m. ET. Online coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET for those with an ESPN+ subscription.

As the championship concludes, attention will be on whether Fleetwood can secure his first win against Cantlay, who looks to build momentum ahead of the Ryder Cup.