Sports
Tour Championship Final Round Set for Sunday in Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia – A new FedEx Cup champion will be crowned on Sunday at the 2025 Tour Championship. The final round begins at 1:44 p.m. ET at East Lake, where Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay are tied at 16 under.
Fleetwood has yet to claim a victory on the PGA Tour, while Cantlay is seeking to end a three-year winless streak. Cantlay, who started the tournament ranked 20th in FedEx Cup standings, shot a second 64 in the tournament, earning birdies on four of his last five holes.
Fleetwood began the third round sharing the lead but surged ahead quickly as his co-leader, Russell Henley, struggled to a one-under-par round. Fleetwood also faced challenges, including a double bogey, but he recovered with back-to-back birdies to catch Cantlay.
Henley, one shot off the lead, is currently in third place with a six-under total. He is followed closely by U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who shot the round of the day with a 63.
The final group features Fleetwood and Cantlay at 1:44 p.m. ET, with Henley and Bradley teeing off at 1:33 p.m. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, sitting four shots back, will start at 1:22 p.m.
Golf fans can watch the action on Golf Channel from 12-1:30 p.m. ET and on NBC from 1:30-6 p.m. ET. Online coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET for those with an ESPN+ subscription.
As the championship concludes, attention will be on whether Fleetwood can secure his first win against Cantlay, who looks to build momentum ahead of the Ryder Cup.
Recent Posts
- Addison Rae Launches New Jean Design with Lucky Brand
- New Orleans Thrives Despite Challenges: A Story of Resilience
- Jun Fujita: A Voice for Conservation at Voyageurs National Park
- TikTok Star Malik Taylor Dies in Fatal Concord Car Crash
- Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Lava Shoots 100 Feet in Hawaii
- Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events
- San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
- Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts
- Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale
- Premier League Predictions: Matchday Two Highlights
- Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
- NYT Strands Word Game Offers New Puzzles Daily
- Mexican Senator Sparks Controversy Over U.S. Drug Cartel Assistance Request
- Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order
- Cardano Bulls Anticipate Price Rally Above $2 After Breaking $1
- Sachia Vickery Embraces OnlyFans Amid U.S. Open Qualifiers
- South Carolina Faces Record Rainfall, Flooding Risks This Weekend
- Major Matchups to Watch in MLB DFS on August 23, 2025
- Katee Sackhoff Opens Up About Confidence Struggles After ‘The Mandalorian’
- Tour Championship Final Round Set for Sunday in Atlanta