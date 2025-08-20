Tour Championship Set for $40 Million Showdown at East Lake

ATLANTA, Ga. — The 2025 Tour Championship begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club, offering a $40 million prize pool. This week’s event marks a return to a level playing field, as all 30 golfers will start at even par.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament after winning three of his last five starts, including last week’s BMW Championship. Unlike last year, when Scheffler had a two-stroke lead, this year’s format allows everyone an equal shot at the title. “Any one of the 30 has a chance to win the FedEx Cup this year,” said Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy is among the challengers, having previously won at East Lake in 2016, 2019, and 2022. He recently tied for 12th in the BMW Championship after a month off from competition. “If anyone can keep pace with Scheffler at East Lake, it might be me,” McIlroy said.

Another strong competitor is Viktor Hovland, who won the Tour Championship in 2021 but has only one victory since then. Hovland tied for seventh at the BMW Championship and is optimistic about regaining his form.

Russell Henley, a former University of Georgia golfer, is also in the mix after carding a 62 last year at the Tour Championship. “My ball-striking and accuracy off the tee could make me a contender again,” Henley stated.

Sam Burns is looking to improve his Ryder Cup standings and aims for a strong finish after tying for fourth in the BMW Championship. “I’ll thrive again on the Bermuda greens,” Burns said.

As the 2025 playoffs wrap up, all golfers in the event will vie for crucial FedEx Cup points, affecting both future standings and the upcoming Ryder Cup selections. With the competition tightening, every player knows they must perform to have a chance at the lucrative jackpot.

The Tour Championship continues through August 24, showcasing the 30 top golfers of the season and aiming for a significant payday.