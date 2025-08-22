2025 Tour Championship: Where to Watch FedEx Cup Finale Live

ATLANTA, Ga. — The 2025 PGA Tour season culminates this week at the Tour Championship, held at East Lake Golf Club. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, August 21, and runs through Sunday, August 24, featuring the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

This year, players will start from an even par, moving away from the previous stroke-based advantage system. The winner of the Tour Championship will not only take home the trophy but will also earn $10 million from a total purse of $40 million.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 and favored for the win, aims for his sixth victory of the season after recently winning the BMW Championship. Currently, he is two shots behind leader Russell Henley going into Round 2. “I’m excited for the challenge,” said Scheffler. “It’s great to be in the mix at the end of the season.”

Henley is not the only challenger; he faces stiff competition from Rory McIlroy, who ranks second in the standings, as well as past champions like Justin Rose and Patrick Cantlay. Players like Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are also vying for their first FedEx Cup title.

Golf Channel will air live coverage of the event, with streaming available on the NBC Sports App. The full TV schedule is as follows: Thursday, August 21, from 1-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel; Friday, August 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel; Saturday, August 23, from 2:30-7 p.m. ET on NBC; and Sunday, August 24, from 1:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC.

In addition, ESPN+ subscribers will have access to exclusive streaming content, including featured groups and holes, beginning at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. “It’s a great opportunity to watch the best compete,” said a representative from ESPN.

With the stakes high and only the best players remaining, this year’s Tour Championship promises to deliver excitement for golf fans around the world.