Tour de France 2025: Everything You Need to Watch Live

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 Tour de France is set to begin on July 5, running from Lille to Paris until July 27. Fans in North America can catch every stage, thanks to full live international broadcasts available on Peacock and FloBikes.

Canadian viewers will have the opportunity to stream each of the 21 stages live and on-demand, featuring professional coverage led by sports analysts like Gregor Brown. The broadcast includes comprehensive highlights, replays, and daily analysis starting from the opening day in Lille Métropole, providing coverage of every moment for cycling enthusiasts across the country.

The Tour de France, known for its rich history and breathtaking landscapes, will be available to stream via Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET on multiple days. They will also offer live coverage of the first and twentieth stages while providing highlights of other key races throughout the event.

This year, the competition features top contenders like three-time champion Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark, who have consistently battled for victories over the past several years. With the pressure mounting, Pogacar aims to make history by winning a fourth Tour title at just 26 years old.

Biniam Girmay from Eritrea, who made headlines last year as the first Black African rider to win multiple Tour stages, is expected to make a substantial impact. If he wins the opening stage on July 5, he could become the first Black African to wear the yellow jersey as the race leader.

Throughout the three-week race, iconic climbs such as the Col du Tourmalet and Mont Ventoux will be included in the course, with the climactic finish set for the historic Champs-Élysées. As fans prepare to witness the ultimate showdown, anticipation builds for what will unfold during this intense and celebrated cycling competition.

The 2025 Tour de France will be streamed live, with an extensive schedule of events allowing fans to stay connected to the excitement, whether at home or on the go.