Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille

LILLE, France — The 2025 Tour de France is gearing up for an exciting start on Saturday, July 5, from Lille, where sprinters will look to claim the coveted yellow jersey. Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar leads a talented roster of cyclists, including Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, all eager to battle for victory in this prestigious cycling event.

This year’s Tour marks the first time in five years that the race will start entirely within France. Pogačar, a four-time Grand Tour winner and current UCI world champion, comes into the race as the favorite after a strong season, including his recent win at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Vingegaard, a two-time Tour champion, is also poised to challenge Pogačar once again. After enduring a difficult crash earlier this season, he has returned to form just in time for the race. Evenepoel, who finished third in last year’s edition, is looking to break Belgium’s 50-year drought in the Tour de France.

João Almeida, who impressed last year by finishing fourth in his Tour debut, enters the race with high expectations, aiming for a podium finish alongside favorites Roglič, Jorgenson, Lipowitz, and others.

The route for the 2025 Tour de France consists of seven flat stages, six hilly stages, six mountain summit finishes, and two time trials, amassing a total of 3,320 kilometers of racing with an elevation gain of 51,550 meters. Notable mountain challenges include iconic climbs such as Mont Ventoux and the Col de la Loze.

Fans are expected to line the routes throughout France to support the cyclists, who will race through picturesque towns and steep mountain passes. The excitement culminates on Sunday, July 27, with the grand finale in Paris, marking the conclusion of the 112th edition of the Tour de France.