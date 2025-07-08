2025 Tour de France Stage 4: Amiens to Rouen Details

Amiens, France – The fourth stage of the 2025 Tour de France is set for Tuesday, July 8, spanning 174.2 kilometers from Amiens to Rouen. This hilly route will guide cyclists through the Hauts-de-France region and into Normandy, featuring a challenging course in the final 50 kilometers.

Riders will start in Amiens, where past victor Dylan Groenewegen aims for success again. The stage includes five categorized climbs, with the first occurring at Cote Jacques Anquetil, a 3.5-kilometer ascent at 3.6 percent. Following this, the peloton will tackle the notably steep Cote de Belbeuf, rising 1.3 kilometers at a challenging 9.1 percent.

The intermediate sprint in Saint-Adrien, situated next to the Seine River, will occur just 30 kilometers from the finish. As the race progresses, the course will continue to undulate, culminating in a technical finish in Rouen with a criterium lap filled with sharp turns and a slight incline in the final kilometer.

Key favorites for the day include Mathieu van der Poel from Alpecin-Deceuninck, who is well-suited to the stage’s steep climbs and abrupt descents. Other contenders include Tadej Pogacar from UAE Emirates-XRG and Jonas Vingegaard from Visma | Lease a Bike. Weather forecasts predict a mild day with temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius, promising dry conditions as cyclists navigate the course.

The stage is an essential point in the Tour, marking the first instance since 2020 that the entire race is contained within France’s borders. Fans are eager to see how the dynamics shift as competitors push through this challenging terrain on their way to Rouen.