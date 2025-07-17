Tour de France Stage 12: Climbers Prepare for Haute Battle

AUCH, France — The 12th stage of the 2025 Tour de France is set for a dramatic showdown as riders tackle the first high-mountain finish of the race. The stage, covering 180.6 kilometers from Auch to Hautacam, features four categorized climbs, culminating in the arduous hors-catégorie ascent to Hautacam. Today’s race will test the limits of the cyclists as they navigate the challenging terrain.

Stage 12 began with a strong breakaway group of 51 riders. Among them are notable cyclists including Wellens, Benoot, Schachmann, and Vlasov, who have established an early advantage over the peloton. Their lead has grown to around 1 minute and 57 seconds, putting pressure on the main group, which houses key General Classification contenders like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Nils Pollitt of UAE Team Emirates is leading the charge from the peloton, trying to reduce the significant gap. “If Pollitt can’t close this gap, it shows how well the front group is working together,” remarked a commentator. With such a large contingent up front, the dynamics of the race are shifting rapidly.

As the stage progresses, the first categorized climb, the Côte de Labatmale, is expected to encourage further attacks. Geraint Thomas, a prominent figure in the Ineos Grenadiers team, is already showing his intent by attacking from the peloton, illustrating the fierce competition among the riders.

Pogacar, recovering from a crash the day before, commented, “It’s more important the legs than my arm. I have a super-strong team around me.” His determination and the strength of his team will be crucial in the unfolding climbs, particularly as they approach the ungainly Hautacam.

Adding to the drama, the race today comes with a heavy heart following the tragic death of young Italian rider Samuele Privitera during the Giro della Valle d’Aosta. Pogacar expressed his sorrow, and riders are visibly affected by the loss, reflecting on the inherent dangers of the sport.

As the riders make their way through the picturesque yet challenging route, spectators and cyclists alike are eager to see who will seize the day. Will a breakaway rider secure the stage win, or will we witness a showdown from the GC favorites as they vie for ultimate glory on the slopes of Hautacam? The answers await as the peloton continues its laborious journey.