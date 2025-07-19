2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike

Toulouse, France — The 2025 Tour de France resumes with Stage 11 on Wednesday after a rest day, featuring a 156.8-kilometer loop starting and ending in Toulouse. This stage is one of the shortest in this edition, yet it packs a punch with tight roads and five categorized climbs, four of which come in the final 45 kilometers.

The key ascent is the Côte de Pech David, a challenging 800-meter climb with a steep average gradient of 12.4%. Positioned close to the finish line, it could serve as a launch pad for breakaway riders or a final push for those aiming for stage victory. General classification contenders will likely stay conservative in the peloton while looking for opportunities.

Ben Healy, a 24-year-old rising star, will don the yellow jersey starting this stage after an impressive performance in Stage 10. To celebrate his lead, Cannondale has provided him with a customized yellow LAB71 SuperSix EVO race bike. The bike features special paint to match his jersey, with yellow details on its sleek design, including decals on his wheels.

Healy expressed his excitement, saying, “What can I say? I’m just super happy that I’ve got it. It was a quick turnaround from Cannondale. It is special — full yellow. What more could I want?” His bike combines lightweight construction with aerodynamic features, making it ideal for the challenging climbs ahead.

With components engineered for performance, Healy rides on Vision’s latest racing rims and employs a Shimano DURA-ACE groupset, maximizing his efficiency on the course. Healy’s background involves a mix of mountain and road racing, showcasing his versatility as a competitor.

As fans await the action, Stage 11 is set to be a thrilling spectacle, offering a blend of strategy, athleticism, and the quest for stage glory.