Sports
Tour de France Stage 19 Route Shortened Due to Cattle Disease
ALBERTVILLE, France, July 25, 2025 – Stage 19 of the Tour de France has been shortened after a contagious disease outbreak among cattle near the Col des Saisies caused race organizers to alter the route. The race will now cover 95 kilometers instead of the original 129.9 kilometers.
The outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis led to the culling of cattle, prompting authorities to restrict access to the area. In a statement, organizers said they made the route change in agreement with local authorities to alleviate the distress experienced by affected farmers.
The ceremonial start will still take place as planned at the exit of Albertville, followed by a 7-kilometer parade. Riders will officially begin the race at the D925, one hour later than previously scheduled, with the new official start at 2:30 p.m.
The revised route will bypass the problematic Col des Saisies climb, rejoining the original course shortly before Beaufort at the 52.4-kilometer mark. Rerouting the race also means that two climbs, the Cote d’Hery-sur-Ugine and Col des Saisies, have been removed from the stage.
Despite the distance reduction, the final segment of the race will still end in La Plagne, two days before the Tour concludes in Paris on Sunday. Organizers assure that the changes were made to ensure a smooth running of the event while prioritizing the welfare of the local farmers.
