Sports
Tour de France Stage 3: Sprinters Prepare for Challenge in Dunkirk
VALENCIENNES, France — Stage 3 of the 2025 Tour de France kicked off Monday, July 7, with riders covering 178.3 kilometers from Valenciennes to Dunkirk. The course, mostly flat with only one Category 4 climb, is expected to present challenges primarily due to strong winds.
This sprint-friendly terrain may favor riders like Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Biniam Girmay from Intermarché-Wanty. However, the weather could disrupt techniques; crosswinds are predicted to impact the final 35 kilometers, raising uncertainties about team tactics.
"A bunch sprint is likely as long as the winds don't break the peloton apart," said cycling analyst Thierry Gouvenou, who highlighted that securing bonus seconds could be crucial for overall standings.
The Tour hasn’t concluded a stage in Dunkirk since 2001, making this a significant moment for fans. “It’s exciting to return to Dunkirk,” said Gouvenou, adding that riders will face other tactical challenges, not only from the course but also from the conditions.
Riders began the stage despite a six-minute delay due to mechanical issues. An early rain on the outskirts of Valenciennes was expected to clear, but strong winds would continue throughout the race, causing challenges for riders.
Predictions for the stage favored Philipsen, but Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step was also a likely candidate among commentators. Notably, today is a birthday for Damien Touzé of Cofidis, adding a special note to the day.
As the race progresses, teams will have to manage not only speed but also position as they navigate through the route’s flat sections before heading to Dunkirk.
The stage concluded before 5:30 PM local time, with sprinters eyeing the finish for their opportunity to shine on this smooth terrain.
