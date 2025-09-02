Town of The Forks Rebuilds After Audit Scandal

The Forks, Maine — Two years after a tumultuous town meeting led to a shake-up in local government, The Forks Plantation is experiencing a quiet recovery. Barbara Norman, the town clerk at the time, left the meeting in frustration, signaling a turning point for the community.

The small Somerset County plantation, home to about 50 residents, has faced struggles due to poor bookkeeping that came to light during audits. Following Norman’s departure, voters opted to close the previous government and install new officials.

The new administration has been diligently working on rectifying financial issues since. Ron Smith, an accountant assigned to audit the plantation’s 2023 finances, noted that the turnover of officials makes this task particularly slow. “What happens in small towns, especially rural towns, is the talent pool is very very thin,” said Marc Roy, an accountant preparing The Forks for its upcoming audits.

Roy is reviewing expenditures, ensuring records align with town operations. “We are making progress,” he stated, although he couldn’t provide a timeline for the audit’s completion.

Charles Hathaway, who had organized the protests in 2023, now serves as an assessor, while his wife, Susan, is the new clerk. She emphasized the administration’s efforts to become more transparent by enhancing the town’s website and unlocking community resources. “We are really trying as a town to be transparent and accountable,” Susan Hathaway said.

Residents like Chuck Peabody have taken note of these changes. After decades in the community, he has only recently engaged more deeply with local governance. “There was a complete change in the administration,” he remarked. “I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction.”

However, despite some enthusiasm, attendance at recent meetings has decreased significantly. The last gathering drew only 19 voters, a stark contrast to the heightened engagement witnessed during the controversies of 2023. While the Board of Assessors recently discussed issues like liquor licenses and ATVs, the community’s interest appears to be waning.

As efforts to stabilize the finances continue, Susan Hathaway believes it may soon be time for her and her husband to step back from their roles in town government. “We feel like we’ve done what we intended to do in terms of getting the finances straightened out,” she stated.