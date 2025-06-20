The Toxic Avenger Returns with Peter Dinklage as New Hero

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new twist on a cult classic is set to hit theaters this summer. The Toxic Avenger, directed by Macon Blair, will be released on August 29, 2025, bringing a modern take to the outrageous 1984 Troma film.

Starring Primetime Emmy winner Peter Dinklage as the titular character, the film follows Winston Gooze, a janitor who transforms into a superpowered vigilante after a catastrophic toxic accident. As The Toxic Avenger, or Toxie, he fights against corrupt corporate powers threatening his loved ones and community.

The film’s publicity highlights its unrated status, promising to deliver ultra-violent content without any cuts. The new Red Band trailer has already stirred excitement, showcasing the film’s blend of humor and gore that fans expect from the franchise.

Joining Dinklage in the cast are familiar names like Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige, adding star power to this daring reboot. Blair aims to preserve the wild spirit of the original while offering a relevant commentary on contemporary issues.

The story emphasizes Toxie’s struggles not only as a hero but also as a man facing terminal illness and the challenges of protecting his son, Wade, portrayed by Jacob Tremblay. As the film unfolds, glimpses from the trailer suggest a mix of comedy and brutal action, remaining true to the franchise’s roots.

On its release, The Toxic Avenger is anticipated to draw in both fans of the original and new audiences seeking a unique cinematic experience. Cineverse, known for pushing boundaries in horror, is distributing the film, underscoring their commitment to bold storytelling.

The film has been well-received in pre-release screenings, holding a 92% score on review platforms and capturing the interest of fans eager for the return of Toxie. With its premiere approaching, the excitement is palpable for the unrated superhero adventure.