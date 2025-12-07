Sports
Toyota Gazoo Racing Becomes Title Sponsor of Haas F1 Team
Concord, North Carolina – The Haas Formula 1 Team will enter the 2026 season with a new title sponsor, Toyota Gazoo Racing, reinforcing their relationship after a technical partnership initiated in 2024. This new deal replaces MoneyGram, which has sponsored Haas for the past three years.
As part of this partnership, Haas will be rebranded as the TGR Haas F1 Team. The collaboration began when Toyota returned to Formula 1 after a 14-year hiatus, focusing on developing drivers and infrastructure. Team Principal Ayao Komatsu expressed excitement about the deepening relationship, stating, “Our working relationship to date has been everything we hoped it would be.”
The partnership features the TGR Haas Driver Development Program, which has included extensive testing with drivers such as Ryō Hirakawa and Kamui Kobayashi. These testing sessions occurred across various tracks, including Silverstone and Fuji Speedway, over 14 days in the 2025 season.
A key improvement from the partnership is the installation of Haas’ first personal simulator at their facility in Banbury, England, which is set to enhance their training and simulation capabilities starting in 2026.
Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, praised the development of young talent within the organization. “Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential,” he said, highlighting the progress made together.
Haas, currently sitting in eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship, is looking forward to unveiling their 2026 car livery online on January 23, before private testing begins in Barcelona on January 26.
The enhanced partnership with Toyota signifies a strengthening of Haas’ ongoing collaboration with Ferrari, which has supplied power units since the team’s inception.
Recent Posts
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7