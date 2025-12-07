Toyota Gazoo Racing Becomes Title Sponsor of Haas F1 Team

Concord, North Carolina – The Haas Formula 1 Team will enter the 2026 season with a new title sponsor, Toyota Gazoo Racing, reinforcing their relationship after a technical partnership initiated in 2024. This new deal replaces MoneyGram, which has sponsored Haas for the past three years.

As part of this partnership, Haas will be rebranded as the TGR Haas F1 Team. The collaboration began when Toyota returned to Formula 1 after a 14-year hiatus, focusing on developing drivers and infrastructure. Team Principal Ayao Komatsu expressed excitement about the deepening relationship, stating, “Our working relationship to date has been everything we hoped it would be.”

The partnership features the TGR Haas Driver Development Program, which has included extensive testing with drivers such as Ryō Hirakawa and Kamui Kobayashi. These testing sessions occurred across various tracks, including Silverstone and Fuji Speedway, over 14 days in the 2025 season.

A key improvement from the partnership is the installation of Haas’ first personal simulator at their facility in Banbury, England, which is set to enhance their training and simulation capabilities starting in 2026.

Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, praised the development of young talent within the organization. “Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential,” he said, highlighting the progress made together.

Haas, currently sitting in eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship, is looking forward to unveiling their 2026 car livery online on January 23, before private testing begins in Barcelona on January 26.

The enhanced partnership with Toyota signifies a strengthening of Haas’ ongoing collaboration with Ferrari, which has supplied power units since the team’s inception.